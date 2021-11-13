How to keep your home safe during the holidays

From Christmas trees and Hanukkah menorahs to fireplaces and porch pirates, there are risks to the holiday season that we’d all like to avoid.

“With the holidays upon us, you’re likely to have a lot more packages showing up at your front door. If you haven’t already done so, consider installing motion-detecting lights and/or a security system. These can really help to deter any porch pirates or catch them in the act,” says Bailey Carson, a home care expert with Ask Angi.

Holiday lights are a great way to brighten up your home, but be careful...it can be dangerous. Avoid spending your holidays in the emergency room by inspecting your electrical system, avoiding overloading your circuits, practicing ladder safety and using safe outlets.

“Don’t be afraid to hire a pro to help with your holiday decorating. Hanging lights on your roof can be dangerous and leaving it to an expert could be smart. You’ll also save yourself some time. Pros are also experienced in setting these things up to avoid any potential electrical issues that could make your holiday not so cheery,” says Carson.

Ad

If you’re thinking about hiring a pro to help with decorating your home for the holidays, be sure to do your research first.

Also, find out about their policy if anything falls or breaks and ask when they’ll return to take the decorations down when the season ends. Since some of the work is risky, make sure they’re insured and certified before agreeing to the work.