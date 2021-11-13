San Antonio hotel ranks among top 11 romantic Texas getaways

SAN ANTONIO – When looking to take a romantic getaway, you may not think of Texas as one of the top spots. However, there are plenty of gems in the Lone Star State that you can get away with your bae.

In fact, some of the most romantic spots are right here in San Antonio.

According to Condé Nest Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle magazine, Hotel Emma ranked among the Top 11 Most Romantic Getaways in Texas.

Hotel Emma is one of the main attractions at The Pearl, residing in a 19th-century brewhouse just off of the San Antonio River Walk.

When visiting the hotel, CN traveler says to ask for the “Three Emmas Cocktail” at the Sternewirth Bar, which is located inside the hotel near the lobby.

Macarons during turndown service and seersucker Dos Carolinas robes are just some of the featured amenities you’ll find at Hotel Emma.

Other spots that made the list include Willow House in Terlingua, Hotel Drover in Forth Worth, The Bloomhouse in Austin and Hotel ZaZa in Houston.

