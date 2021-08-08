This San Antonio hotel has one of the best restaurants in the nation, travel website says

SAN ANTONIO – This San Antonio hotel is being recognized for having one of the best restaurants in the nation and chances are, you’ve probably been there before.

Fodor’s Travel, a travel website, listed Supper American Eatery at Hotel Emma as the 10th best restaurant at a hotel in the country. The website ranked 11 U.S. restaurants in total.

“Many people outside of San Antonio have likely never heard of Emma Koehler, but today, the former brewhouse is now home to a hotel that both bears her name at Hotel Emma at Pearl but serves as a beacon for travelers and foodies,” the travel website says.

Hotel Emma is one of the main attractions at The Pearl, residing in a 19th-century brewhouse just off of the San Antonio River Walk.

Ad

The hotel’s restaurant, Supper, is lead by Emma Culinary Director Chef John Brand and Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez.

Congratulations are in order for Emma Culinary Director Chef John Brand, Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, and the entire... Posted by Supper American Eatery on Saturday, August 7, 2021

CEO of Hotel Emma Bill Petrella told Fodor’s the hotel has something to offer for anyone who visits.

“Hotels are no longer just for tourists, but a true gathering place for everyone,” CEO and General Manager at Hotel Emma at Pearl Bill Petrella told Fodor’s. “While the definition of luxury has changed, travelers are seeking new, fresh and authentic experiences and are interested in learning about the local culture and getting a feel for the cuisine, people and sense of place.”

Hotel Emma’s restaurant, Supper, is a local hotspot that serves brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert, in addition to its own signature selection of cocktails.

Supper (restaurant) at Hotel Emma.

The hotel also has a full-time Culinary Concierge who will “not only call guests in advance of their arrival to map out their culinary itinerary but will also provide guests with intimate access to local chef-led dinners either in your own private suite or the best under the radar pop-up dinners in town,” the travel website says.

Ad

Whether you’re looking to plan a day outing to the Pearl district to check out Hotel Emma and Supper, or if you’re wanting to book a reservation, visit its website here.

More on KSAT: