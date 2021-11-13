These San Antonio restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving will be here before you know it but that doesn’t mean you have to race to the store and buy a turkey. There are plenty of other options where you can let someone else handle the cooking this year.

If you’re looking to dine in, these San Antonio restaurants are offering Thanksgiving classics and some non-traditional eats as well.

Earl Abel’s- If you’re looking for a restaurant that’s serving the traditional turkey and ham, then Earl Abel’s is the place. The Pearl Restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving menu with options for a turkey and stuffing plate, a hickory-smoked ham plate, and a fried chicken plate. To finish it off, you can choose from a variety of pies such as pumpkin, apple and banana cream. And, if you don’t feel like dining in, you can order their meals to-go. Earl Abel’s will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. They are located at 1639 Broadway St. You can make a reservation by calling their restaurant If you’re looking for a restaurant that’s serving the traditional turkey and ham, then Earl Abel’s is the place. The Pearl Restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving menu with options for a turkey and stuffing plate, a hickory-smoked ham plate, and a fried chicken plate. To finish it off, you can choose from a variety of pies such as pumpkin, apple and banana cream. And, if you don’t feel like dining in, you can order their meals to-go. Earl Abel’s will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. They are located at 1639 Broadway St. You can make a reservation by calling their restaurant here.

Boudro’s- This River Walk restaurant will be serving a three-course meal for Thanksgiving Day. Starters will consist of your choice of roasted pumpkin butternut squash bisque or winter chicory and fuji apple salad. For your entree, you can choose either achiote butter-basted turkey or mesquite-smoked pork tenderloin. And of course, no Thanksgiving meal would be complete without dessert. Boudro’s will offer a sweet potato pecan pie or pumpkin crème Brulee for dessert. You can also order off of the regular menu as well. Boudro’s will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. They are located at 421 E Commerce St. You can make a reservation This River Walk restaurant will be serving a three-course meal for Thanksgiving Day. Starters will consist of your choice of roasted pumpkin butternut squash bisque or winter chicory and fuji apple salad. For your entree, you can choose either achiote butter-basted turkey or mesquite-smoked pork tenderloin. And of course, no Thanksgiving meal would be complete without dessert. Boudro’s will offer a sweet potato pecan pie or pumpkin crème Brulee for dessert. You can also order off of the regular menu as well. Boudro’s will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. They are located at 421 E Commerce St. You can make a reservation here.

Menger Hotel- If you are looking for a Thanksgiving feast, this downtown hotel is the place to go. The Menger hotel will offer a Thanksgiving buffet with offerings such as roasted turkey, pork scaloppini, roasted prime rib and baked country ham. Side offerings include leak and potato gratin, roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potato casserole, and orecchiette pasta with smoked gouda cheese. The buffet will also feature assorted desserts. There will be two options for dining times, one from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and a second at 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The Menger Hotel is located at 204 Alamo Plaza. Reservations are required and you can make one If you are looking for a Thanksgiving feast, this downtown hotel is the place to go. The Menger hotel will offer a Thanksgiving buffet with offerings such as roasted turkey, pork scaloppini, roasted prime rib and baked country ham. Side offerings include leak and potato gratin, roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potato casserole, and orecchiette pasta with smoked gouda cheese. The buffet will also feature assorted desserts. There will be two options for dining times, one from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and a second at 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The Menger Hotel is located at 204 Alamo Plaza. Reservations are required and you can make one here.

Sweet Fire Kitchen- This restaurant located at the La Cantera resort is also serving up a Thanksgiving feast. Guests can enjoy turkey, ham, prime rib and other meats. There also will be a raw bar featuring poached shrimp, crab claws and fish ceviche. Side options include stuffing, sweet potato casserole, whipped potatoes, green beans and more. To top it off, you can choose from a variety of cakes, cookies, brownies and other desserts. Sweet Fire Kitchen will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. They are located in the resort at 16641 La Cantera Parkway. You can make a reservation This restaurant located at the La Cantera resort is also serving up a Thanksgiving feast. Guests can enjoy turkey, ham, prime rib and other meats. There also will be a raw bar featuring poached shrimp, crab claws and fish ceviche. Side options include stuffing, sweet potato casserole, whipped potatoes, green beans and more. To top it off, you can choose from a variety of cakes, cookies, brownies and other desserts. Sweet Fire Kitchen will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. They are located in the resort at 16641 La Cantera Parkway. You can make a reservation here.

Fredrick’s Bistro- If you’re looking to shift away from the more traditional Thanksgiving foods, Fredrick’s is the place to go. The bistro will offer Norwegian Salmon, Parmesan Crusted Halibut, Lamb Chops, beef tenderloin and more. They also will have a traditional turkey plate as well. Fredrick’s Bistro will be open from 11:30 am to 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They are located at 14439 Northwest Military Highway. You can make a reservation If you’re looking to shift away from the more traditional Thanksgiving foods, Fredrick’s is the place to go. The bistro will offer Norwegian Salmon, Parmesan Crusted Halibut, Lamb Chops, beef tenderloin and more. They also will have a traditional turkey plate as well. Fredrick’s Bistro will be open from 11:30 am to 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They are located at 14439 Northwest Military Highway. You can make a reservation here.

Other restaurants in San Antonio will be offering to-go only options for those who don’t feel like cooking but also don’t feel like eating out. You can check out the list of those restaurants here.

More on KSAT:

Here are the stores that will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021