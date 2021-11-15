Woman used Molotov cocktail, trash can fire to try to burn ex’s vehicle, SAPD says

A woman has been arrested for using a Molotov cocktail and trash can fire to try to ignite her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Booking records show Cierra Flores, 35, was charged with arson following the incident that took place early Sunday on the Northwest Side.

An arrest affidavit states that the woman’s ex-boyfriend went to his friend’s house and parked his work vehicle on the street.

At around 5:20 a.m., surveillance video captured Flores driving up next to the man’s vehicle and throwing a Molotov cocktail toward his car, the affidavit states.

She missed the vehicle and drove off but returned minutes later. The video showed her parking her vehicle about 20 feet from the victim’s car, according to the affidavit.

Police said she ignited a small trash can with gasoline, walked up to his vehicle and placed it under the car. She then went back to her car and drove off, police said.

When the victim noticed the two fires, he ran to his vehicle and drove it away from the flames. The fire caused damage to the driver’s side and its tires.

Police later questioned Flores about the incident. She told them she bought $1 worth of gasoline to make the Molotov cocktail, the affidavit states.

She said she returned to the scene because the Molotov cocktail missed the vehicle. After the incident, she stopped at a corner store to “wash the gasoline smell off her hands,” investigators said.

Her bond is set at $12,000.

