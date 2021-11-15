Reward increased for info in 2018 shooting that killed 25-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – A $100,000 reward is being offered for information in the 2018 death of Oscar Alan Thompson II, 25.

Thompson was shot while driving a friend home at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2018, in the 300 block of Stonegate Drive on the West Side.

Police said someone opened fire on his vehicle, and Thompson was struck one time.

He then lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries on Nov. 16.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay $100,000 through Monday, Nov. 15 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

