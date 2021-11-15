Woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking across South Side street, police say

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking across a street on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking across a street on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Sunday evening on S Flores Street and Sussex Avenue.

Police said the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a small, black vehicle. She was thrown about 40 feet due to the impact.

The driver got away and did not stop to help the woman, according to officials. The search for the driver continues.

EMS tried to revive the woman but were unsuccessful, police said. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

