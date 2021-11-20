Willie Nelson set to perform in San Antonio next year

Willie Nelson performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 4, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – County music legend Willie Nelson is making his way around Texas next year and he has not one, but two performances in San Antonio.

The 88-year-old and his band who he calls the “Family,” plan to have two performances at the Majestic Theatre on Mon., March 21 and Tues., March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the San Antonio shows can be purchased here.

Earlier this year, Nelson announced he would be performing with another country music icon, George Strait, in Austin. The two are set to take the stage at the grand opening of the Moody Center on April 29 and 30.

Nelson recently released a new album in collaboration with his family called “Willie Nelson Family.”

The album features musical talents from four of his children Lukas, Amy, Micah, and Paula, along with his sister Bobbie Nelson.

