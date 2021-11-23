Man dies at detention center following arrest by San Antonio police

Charles Bradley Newton suffered an apparent seizure at the City of San Antonio detention center and became unresponsive, according to SAPD. He was pronounced dead.

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man died in a holding cell following his arrest by San Antonio police earlier this week, according to authorities.

Charles Bradley Newton, who was taken into custody without incident, suffered an apparent seizure at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday and became unresponsive, according to SAPD.

Paramedics responded, but Newton was pronounced dead.

Police said Newton was arrested for criminal mischief, possession of narcotics and driving with an invalid license after officers responded to a family disturbance.

Newton was cooperative and compliant during the arrest, police said, and he was transported to the city’s detention center on Frio Street.

After he was processed into the detention center, he was placed in a holding cell. No contraband was found on him.

An officer went to his patrol vehicle to write his report when Newton suffered the apparent seizure, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to SAPD.

