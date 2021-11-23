Pilot killed in runway crash at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio identified by Air Force

A pilot who was killed after two military jet trainers collided at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio has been identified by military officials.

The Air Force said 2nd Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, 23, died on Friday. Wentz was a student pilot with the 47th Student Squadron and was from Falcon, Colorado.

The base said the accident involving two T-38C Talon trainers happened on the runway at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

One pilot was flown to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio in critical condition. A third pilot was treated at the Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and was released. Their identities were not released.

“A loss like this affects us all, but one thing we never fail to do in times of crisis is come together, support one another, and respond,” Col. Craig Prather, 47th Training Wing commander, said in a news release. “Our focus remains on supporting the families involved and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them and our teammates today.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to military officials.

The crash involved two T-38C aircrafts, which are twin-engine supersonic aircrafts that seat a student pilot and an instructor, according to The Associated Press.