Pilot killed, 2 others injured after planes crash on runway at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas – A pilot was killed and two others are injured after two military planes crashed on the runway Friday morning at Laughlin Air Force Base, east of Del Rio, military officials said.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m., military officials said on Twitter.

Officials with Laughlin Air Force Base say one pilot is in critical condition at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, and the other pilot was treated at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and later released.

The names of all the pilots involved have not been released and are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, and the investigation continues.

Laughlin is home to the 47th Flying Training Wing, the nation’s largest pilot training facility for the Air Force.