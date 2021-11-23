Samsung chooses Texas for $17 billion factory, reports say

Employees walk past a logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Samsung's founding family will donate tens of thousands of rare artworks, including Picassos and Dalis, and give hundreds of millions of dollars to medical research to help them pay a massive inheritance tax following last year's death of chairman Lee Kun-Hee. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

TAYLOR, Texas – Tech giant Samsung has reportedly chosen Taylor in Williamson County as the location of a planned $17 billion chip-making plant, according to multiple news outlets.

Samsung isn’t the only company to be moving to Texas. Taylor is located just northeast of Austin, where Tesla recently announced it will be moving its headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news Monday that Taylor was chosen as the location for the new factory, beating out other potential sites in Arizona and New York.

Samsung has yet to make the announcement official but Gov. Greg Abbott is slated to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Austin to make an “economic announcement,” according to his office. Further details about what the announcement entails have not been made public.

The Austin American Statesman reported that the chip-making plant is expected to employ 1,800 people.

Williamson County, which was originally considered a longshot for the new factory, reportedly won Samsung over due to local governmental officials offering significant tax breaks, according to Austin American Statesman.

Endpoint Technologies analyst Roger Kay told the Statesman that Taylor’s proximity to Austin also likely helped sweeten the deal because Samsung can pull from the existing talent pool in the state capitol.

Kevin O’Hanlon, an attorney hired as a consultant for Taylor Independent School District, told KXAN last week that the district also offered an incentive to Samsung.

The agreement could save Samsung nearly $250 million in taxes over the course of 15 years, while the district would reap an estimated $46 million in benefits paid by Samsung.

“It’s a significant incremental improvement to the educational resources that will be available to the kids in the district,” O’Hanlon told KXAN.

The proposed site for the new Samsung factory is approximately 1,200 acres.