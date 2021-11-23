UPS employee caught on camera stealing medications from San Antonio pharmacy patients, DEA says

Ceaser Renee Casillas, 24, has been charged with diversion of controlled substances by registrants, dispensers and certain other persons, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A UPS employee in San Antonio was arrested after he was caught on camera opening packages and stealing prescription medications, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant states that Casillas worked for UPS at the distribution center on the Northeast Side. On Oct. 22, a security supervisor at UPS contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration’ San Antonio office and reported that Casillas was seen on video opening packages and stealing the prescriptions, the affidavit states.

DEA agents interviewed Casillas on Oct. 25, when he admitted to stealing the controlled substances for his own use and to sell to others, investigators said. DEA agents searched his phone and found text messages with information about the drug sales.

He resigned from UPS shortly after, the affidavit states.

The DEA learned that from August through October, Casillas allegedly stole at least seven packages that were sent from Davila CD Pharmacy to patients, investigators said.

The packages included 142 oxycodone tablets, 70 alprazolam tablets, 140 lorazepam tablets, 56 diazepam tablets and 56 Tylenol with codeine tablets.

Jail records show that Casillas was arrested Monday afternoon. His bond is set at $18,000.

