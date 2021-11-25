9-year-old buys, donates hundreds of Christmas toys 🎁; children’s ballet Nutcracker event brings interactive twist; kids question KSAT anchor 🎤

Hello parents, teachers and students! Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

I hope you all are enjoying your well-deserved break and time off, as well as your holiday feast. It’s such a wonderful time to be with family, as well as take in the sights and sounds of the Christmas season.

To that end, The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is putting on its annual Nutcracker performance in December, and this time there will be an interactive twist. Before their performances on Dec. 10 and 11, the ballet is now also holding a holiday market -- with opportunities to take contactless photos with Santa Claus, magical makeovers for kids and sweet treats for everyone.

(Children’s Ballet of San Antonio)

The performances and market will take place at the Lila Cockrell Theatre and tickets are available through the ballet’s website. The performers in the ballet range in age from 3 to 19 years old. How incredible is that?

Are you still looking for things to do now that the weather has turned more fall-like and your kiddos are on break? Don’t fret, KSAT Kids has you covered. You can head to our Things To Do section by clicking here. We’ve got everything from where to see holiday lights, to even monster trucks. Or you can also skate in downtown San Antonio at an outdoor ice rink in Travis Park.

(Centro San Antonio)

Kids wanna know: How do you get into TV 📺 news? What’s the craziest story you’ve ever reported 🎤?

And in this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” a partnership with the educational platform noun, Stephania Jimenez, a Nightbeat anchor for KSAT12, answers students’ questions about journalism and what it’s like to be a reporter.

Stephania shares her journey of why she chose to become a journalist, the important skills needed to have to do the job and how at a young age she was inspired by her mother and grandmother to stay informed.

Stephania encourages students to read, listen and never stop learning. And she helps kids to understand why it’s important to always treat people well, so they can share their stories. Great questions this week kids!

Noun students interview KSAT Nighbeat Anchor Stephania Jimenez. (KSAT)

Are you interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom to take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. Class interviews will be shown online and in this newsletter and will also be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

KSAT Kids Student Spotlight

The KSAT Kids Student Spotlight this week highlights 9-year-old Bethany Aguilar, a fourth-grader who has raised over a thousand dollars to purchase toys for boys and girls.

Aguilar set out on a mission to help other children in need. Bethany decided she was going to raise money to purchase and donate hundreds of toys to a nonprofit organization.

“I saw a boy on TV and he was doing the same thing actually and I said I wanted to do the same thing and this is how everything started,” Aguilar said. “The kids he’s helping are going to feel good too and I thought I want to help too. He was there picking toys and I was like I want to pick out toys too for kids and that is why I said I wanted to do the same thing.”

When she’s not occupied by that or schoolwork during homeschooling, she continues to think of ways to give back to others. Well done Bethany!

9-year-old collecting Christmas toys for families in need

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Kaiti’s Science Lab

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears took Kaiti’s Science Lab on the road again this week and were back at San Antonio ISD’s Carvajal Elementary for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a different class full of fifth graders - erupted model volcanos on TV and discussed the differences between magma and lava. Let’s give a quick shoutout to everyone involved who made this experience a success! Thank you!

Kaiti Blake at Carvajal Elementary exploding volcanos. (KSAT)

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti and David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month Contest

And lastly, do you know someone or have a favorite teacher or educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

As a husband of a teacher, I know educators deserve more recognition.

Well, to that end, KSAT 12 has launched a new Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area. From November 2021 to May 2022, KSAT 12 management and Firstmark Credit Union will determine which educators will receive the lucky title of Educator of the Month based on your nominations!

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and will receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union and receive a trophy that says “Educator of the Month” with the educator’s name. To nominate an educator, click here.

Nominate your favorite teacher for KSAT 12's Educator of the Month contest

Have a great and safe Thanksgiving break everyone!

Ben Spicer

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

