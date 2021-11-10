79º

Features

Kaiti’s Science Lab: Erupting volcanos 🌋 live at Carvajal Elementary

KSAT12′s Kaiti Blake, David Sears take science lesson on the road!

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

In this week's 'Kaiti's Science Lab', KSAT12's Kaiti Blake and David Sears are live from Carvajal Elementary

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this fun activity that was done at San Antonio ISD’s Carvajal Elementary with a class full of fifth graders. Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears erupted model volcanos Wednesday morning at the elementary school on the city’s West Side.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Kaiti does the demonstrations and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Erupting volcanos

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • plastic bottles (12 oz.)
  • baking soda
  • white vinegar
  • food coloring
  • funnels
  • sand or clay to make volcanos

