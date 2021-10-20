Cloudy icon
Features

KSAT Kids Home Science: Pumpkin Bottle Rockets

Put a bottle rocket in a carved pumpkin to watch it blow the top off!

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this fun activity that will focus on reactions between acids and bases and the pressure needed to blow the lid off a pumpkin.

The activity is courtesy of fruglefunforboys.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Pumpkin Bottle Rockets

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • a pumpkin
  • carving utensils
  • empty soda bottles (20 oz)
  • baking soda
  • vinegar
  • pencils
  • duct tape
  • corks
  • paper towels/napkins

