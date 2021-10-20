KSAT Kids Home Science: Pumpkin Bottle Rockets

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this fun activity that will focus on reactions between acids and bases and the pressure needed to blow the lid off a pumpkin.
The activity is courtesy of fruglefunforboys.com.
Pumpkin Bottle Rockets
Here’s what you’ll need:
- a pumpkin
- carving utensils
- empty soda bottles (20 oz)
- baking soda
- vinegar
- pencils
- duct tape
- corks
- paper towels/napkins