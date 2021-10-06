KSAT Kids Home Science: Pumpkin Slime

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Well, check out this fun activity that allows kids to explore a pumpkin by dissecting and then playing in it. Children discover the smells and textures inside the pumpkin.

The activity is courtesy of parentingchaos.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Pumpkin Slime

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 pumpkin

carving utensils

2 bottles of clear glue

some liquid starch

glitter (optional)

