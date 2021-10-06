KSAT Kids Home Science: Pumpkin Slime

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this fun activity that allows kids to explore a pumpkin by dissecting and then playing in it. Children discover the smells and textures inside the pumpkin.
The activity is courtesy of parentingchaos.com.
Pumpkin Slime
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1 pumpkin
- carving utensils
- 2 bottles of clear glue
- some liquid starch
- glitter (optional)