Features

KSAT Kids Home Science: Pumpkin Slime

Here’s a fun activity for some sensory play inspired by Halloween

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this fun activity that allows kids to explore a pumpkin by dissecting and then playing in it. Children discover the smells and textures inside the pumpkin.

The activity is courtesy of parentingchaos.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Pumpkin Slime

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 pumpkin
  • carving utensils
  • 2 bottles of clear glue
  • some liquid starch
  • glitter (optional)

About the Authors:

Kaiti Blake is a child weather-geek-turned-meteorologist. 

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

