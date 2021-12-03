San Antonio Public Library holding multiple events during holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library is inviting the public to a variety of free in-person and online programs during the holiday season.

In addition to the events (listed below), the library is reminding the public about its collection, which includes “cookbooks for new recipes and a vast assortment of children’s books to entertain the kids during the holiday break.”

The San Antonio Public Library’s Wall of Warmth initiative will also make its return, in which the library collects warm clothing items, such as socks, hats, mittens and gloves, to provide to those in need, according to a news release.

The public is encouraged to take what they need or donate new hand-made or purchased items, according to the library. Participating library locations include Johnston, Central, Pruitt and Potranco.

Below is a list of some of events taking place. Registration is required for some of the events, according to the library. For a complete list of library events, click here.

Crafts for Gifting: Mini Snow Globe Necklace

Encino Branch Library (2515 East Evans Rd., 78259)

Monday, Dec. 6

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Registration required

Adult Craft: Paper Holly Wreath

Great Northwest Library (9050 Wellwood, 78250)

Tuesday, Dec. 7

4 – 5 p.m.

Dreaded Threads: Hogwarts House Scares & Winter-Time Embroidery

Potranco Branch Library (8765 State Hwy. 151, #102, 78245)

Tuesday, Dec. 7

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Noon Time Helping of Holiday Cookies Galore in SAPL’s Virtual Kitchen

Presented online

Thursday, Dec. 9

12 – 1 p.m.

A Flurry of Giant Snowflakes

Encino Branch Library (2515 East Evans Rd., 78259)

Thursday, Dec. 9

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Registration required

Crafts for Gifting: Ornaments

Encino Branch Library (2515 East Evans Rd., 78259)

Monday, Dec. 13

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Registration required

Dreaded Threads: Hogwarts House Scares & Winter-Time Embroidery

Potranco Branch Library (8765 State Hwy. 151, #102, 78245)

Tuesday, Dec. 14

5:30 – 7 p.m.

SAPL Geek: Holiday Horror

Presented online

Tuesday, Dec. 14

6 – 7 p.m.

Registration required

Crafts for Gifting: Snowy Mason Jar Lantern

Encino Branch Library (2515 East Evans Rd., 78259)

Monday, Dec. 20

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Registration required

Dreaded Threads: Hogwarts House Scares & Winter-Time Embroidery

Potranco Branch Library (8765 State Hwy. 151, #102, 78245)

Tuesday, Dec. 21

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Dreaded Threads: Hogwarts House Scares & Winter-Time Embroidery

Potranco Branch Library (8765 State Hwy. 151, #102, 78245)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information on library services. Library staff is available by phone at 210-207-2500 or by chat here.