Tree lighting, Grinch Brunch at La Cantera benefits Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Another sign of the holiday season returned to San Antonio as the La Cantera Resort & Spa held its annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony to benefit the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas.

The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests enjoyed a show from Santa, The Grinch and his dancing troupe – the Grinchettes before the tree lighting.

The mission of the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas is to foster healing for grieving children, youth and the community. It was established for families grieving the death of a loved one.

The resort will now host its annual Grinch Brunch Feast on Saturday, Dec. 4, benefitting the bereavement center as well.

The brunch will be held at SweetFire Kitchen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information here.