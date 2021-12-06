29-year-old Bexar County jail inmate dies after likely medical episode, BCSO says

BCSO: 29 year old Alexandra Gedminas was found unresponsive in her unit.

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate is dead after she was found unresponsive in a booking cell at the Adult Detention Center, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday. Detention and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures on Alexandra Gedminas, however, they were not successful.

The San Antonio Fire Department arrived and pronounced Gedminas deceased at 10:45 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

A press release said Gedminas may have experienced a medical episode prior to being discovered unresponsive. The medical examiner’s office will determine the final cause of death.

As per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and The Public Integrity Unit (PIU) are conducting an investigation into the death.

Gedminas was originally booked on Dec. 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was remanded without bond.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.

