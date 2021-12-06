61º

Man in custody after hours-long standoff on East Side, San Antonio police say

Suspect surrendered around 4 p.m. Monday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a 41-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself for hours in an East Side home.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Wheatley Avenue around 10:22 a.m. Monday for a call involving a disturbance with a gun involved.

Police say a man and woman were arguing in the home when the woman’s brother intervened, and the man who was arguing fired a warning shot. No one was injured by gunfire.

The man who fired the shot then barricaded himself in the home. Police say they treated the situation with caution because the man has a history of mental health issues.

Officials said that the negotiators communicated with the man the entire time he was holed up, and he surrendered around 4 p.m.

Charges are pending, and police continue to investigate the incident.

