Woman, 2 teens now listed as suspects in murder outside South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police now consider a woman to be a suspect, along with two teenagers, in connection with a deadly shooting Monday morning outside a South Side bar.

Earlier they reported they were looking for the two teens, who are believed to be 16 and 18 years old.

However, a written report also mentions that a 33-year old woman is a suspect in this case.

They have not released any names at this point, including that of the man who was killed.

At the scene, officers said the incident began just before 2 a.m. with a fight between two women at the bar, located in the 10700 block of Pleasanton Road.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot where the shooting happened. Some bar patrons found their vehicles stuck within the crime scene. (KSAT 12 News)

Customers said the bar is known as Cubilete, although there are no signs visible on the building.

Police say at some point, the husband of the woman intervened and tried to break up the fight.

However, they say the other woman called her two sons to the scene, and they shot the husband.

The 37-year-old man died at a hospital.

As of late Monday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office still had not positively identified him.

Police are still looking for the teen suspects.

It is unclear whether the woman suspect is in custody.

Officers took a number of people in for questioning soon after the shooting happened.