Man fatally shot following altercation at South Side bar, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a shooting outside a bar on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 10700 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

According to police, an altercation occurred between two women at a bar and a woman’s husband stepped in to intervene. That’s when, police say, the other woman called for help and two teenagers arrived and shot the man multiple times. The victim, man in his 30s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the two teenagers, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, fled in a gray pickup truck after the shooting. They have not yet been found.

Officers are questioning several witnesses including the mother of the suspects, the woman who was involved in the original fight.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Ad

SAPD did not give a reason as to why the altercation occurred. The investigation is ongoing.