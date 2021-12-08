SAWS to install electronic meters for 600,000 customers to reduce water use, detect leaks

The San Antonio Water System will install new electronic meters for customers over the next few years in order to help them better understand and control their water use, the utility said.

The SAWS Board of Trustees approved the ConnectH2O meter program on Tuesday, and the installations will begin in mid-2022.

The meters will transmit hourly readings to SAWS, and that data will be used for bills or to trigger alerts for high water use. Customers will be able to review the water use online.

SAWS said a pilot program tested the electronic meters in 2,500 homes and businesses. For 442 customers, the new meters helped alert them to possible continuous leaks, SAWS said.

“This investment in technology is a tremendous step for SAWS and will help us become even more cost efficient,” Board Chairwoman Jelynne LeBlanc Jamison said in a news release. “Not only will customers have more tools to control their bills, but we’ll be able to reduce lost water, helping us meet ambitious water conservation goals that ensure plentiful water supplies for our growing city.”

SAWS is slated to install 600,000 meters for customers in the service area through 2026.

The total cost is $215 million.

The electronic meters will not need to be replaced as often as traditional meters, SAWS said.