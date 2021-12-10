LIVE AT 5: Watch meteorologist Adam Caskey rappel off 21-story hotel on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 meteorologist Adam Caskey has a healthy mix of nerves and excitement today. And who can blame him?

Adam says he’s a bit nervous about the idea of rappelling 21 stories down the Thompson Hotel on the River Walk on Friday’s KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m.

But he’s also very excited to take part in an event that will raise funds and awareness for a great cause.

Adam will be participating in “Over The Edge,” a unique and creative way to fight epilepsy while taking part in the opportunity of a lifetime. Adam will be among a host of participants raising money for the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas (EFCST).

“My friend, Lizzy Aranibar, is very active in raising funds to fight epilepsy, and when she asked if I was interested in helping, it was an easy decision,” Adam said. “You don’t get the chance to rappel down the Thompson Hotel very often, and to do it for a great cause just makes it better. The fact that people have been donating money to see me do this live on TV (at 5 p.m. today) ensures that I can’t chicken out!.”

According to a news release, there are more than 160,000 people living with epilepsy in the 79-county central and south Texas service region.

All of the funds raised at Over the Edge will help provide emergency medications, clinic visits, labs, support groups, mental health counseling, youth camps, and more, free of charge for those individuals and their families. The mission of the Epilepsy Foundation is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.