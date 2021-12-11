Investigation underway after vehicle fire spreads, damages NE Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Flames from a vehicle fire spread and damaged a Northeast Side home early Saturday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Salisbury Drive, found not far from Wetmore Road and Nacogdoches Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the flames had already spread from the vehicle in the driveway to the house. A woman and her son were both inside at the time and were alerted of the fire. No injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. Arson investigators are now working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.