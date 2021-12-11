PHOTOS: See the damage, destruction from tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest

A swath of tornadoes tore through the Midwest overnight, and Saturday’s early morning light revealed the sheer devastation left in its wake across multiple cities.
The weather event is being deemed as one of the most deadly tornado systems to run through the state of Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, as damage and recovery efforts continue.
Reports say the tornadoes touched down in Mayfield, Kentucky, Edwardsville, Illinois, and Monette, Arkansas.
In Mayfield, a tornado touched down for 227 miles and ripped through a candle factory. Gov. Beshear says deaths are feared in 10 counties and the toll could exceed 100.
The tornadoes also struck a nursing home in Arkansas and partially collapsed an Amazon facility in Illinois.
These photos show the storms’ devastation in Kentucky and Illinois. All photos are courtesy of Getty Images and The Associated Press:
These images were taken in Edwardsville, Illinois:
These images were taken in Mayfield, Kentucky:
We’ll add more images to this story as they become available.
