‘Empty the Shelter - Holiday Hope’ event reduces pet adoption fees to $25 for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is participating in a holiday event aimed at getting as many pets into loving homes as possible.

The “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” event takes place through Dec. 20 and offers reduced adoption fees of $25 for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

San Antonio Pet’s Alive! is one of more than 200 shelters nationwide that’s participating in the event, which is sponsored by BISSELL.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

Animals can be adopted at the Building One Rescue Center at Animal Care Services, located at 4710 Highway 151, near Highway 151 and Highway 90.

Pets will also be available at the Petco Love Adoption Center located at 6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103 and by appointment only at the Medical Care Center located at 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109.

The “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” event has helped 67,758 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016, according to San Antonio Pets Alive!.

View available dogs and cats at San Antonio Pets Alive!.