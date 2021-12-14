‘Suspicious’ fire damages East Side Mexican restaurant

San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a “suspicious” fire at an East Side restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:15 a.m. at Papis Mexican Restaurant in the 2800 block of East Houston Street, not far from North Walters Street and the AT&T Center.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames on the back of the restaurant and a strong smell of accelerant. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, fire officials said.

Damage to the restaurant was described as minor. A fire investigation team is now working to figure out the exact cause.

No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.