Inmate dies by suicide in Bexar County Jail

Evan Held, 30, was in jail on a murder charge

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, just before 9 pm, Inmate Evan Held, 30, was discovered unresponsive inside his cell at the Bexar County Jail. (KSAT/BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died Wednesday night by suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evan Held, 30, was found hanging unresponsive in his cell just before 9 p.m.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures until medical staff arrived.

Medics from the San Antonio Fire Department also continued compressions until pronouncing Held dead at 9:49 p.m.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation will be conducted by their criminal investigations unit as well as BCSO’s internal affairs and public integrity unit.

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own investigation.

Held was booked into the jail on Oct. 21 on several charges including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft and evading arrest.

Held was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

It’s the second inmate death at the jail this month.

