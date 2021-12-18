YouTube TV removes ABC-owned stations amid negotiations; Stream KSAT 12 newscasts on free KSAT TV app

ABC’s contract with Google’s YouTube TV for the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels expired on Friday, December 17 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement.

We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue to provide their YouTube TV customers with our live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family and general entertainment programming.

YouTube TV subscribers can visit this link for additional information.

To continue watching KSAT12 News, viewers can download the free KSAT-TV App on the following platforms:

