Christmas airport travel takes off at SAT, but it’s still lower than pre-pandemic levels

SAN ANTONIO – Santa may not be flying into San Antonio until Christmas Eve, but the Alamo City’s airspace is already busy.

The Christmas travel peak, concentrated in a roughly two-week period around Christmas, is underway. Director of Airports Jesus Saenz says close to 30,000 passengers per day are arriving or departing San Antonio International Airport, compared to a typical day with 20,000 to 25,000 passengers.

However, those numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels when Saenz says there would be closer to 35,000 passengers during the Christmas travel period.

Still, Saenz says travelers should aim to arrive an hour-and-a-half ahead of any domestic flights and two hours before international ones.

The mask mandate is also still in effect for air travel. So add that to your pre-flight checklist.

Airport officials expect they’ll return to pre-pandemic passenger levels in 2022.