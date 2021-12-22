76º

Texas Rangers, Attorney General’s Office investigating Real County Sheriff

Search warrants executed at sheriff’s office, substation and impound lots earlier this month, officials confirm

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson (KSAT)

REAL COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Rangers and investigators with the Texas Attorney General’s Office raided several locations earlier this month in connection to an investigation of Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson, Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed.

The search warrants were executed Dec. 8 around 8:30 a.m. at the Real County Sheriff’s Office, its substation in Camp Wood and at its vehicle impound lots, according to a DPS spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman referred other questions about the raids to the AG’s office, which has so far not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Real County is located about two hours northwest of San Antonio.

A Real County Sheriff’s official said Johnson was not available for comment Wednesday.

He was first appointed sheriff in 2017.

The Defenders have requested a copy of the contents of the search warrants.

