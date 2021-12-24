Family reunited with 5-year-old son hours after SUV stolen with child inside, San Antonio police say

A family doing last-minute Christmas shopping in San Antonio has reunited with their 5-year-old son just hours after their SUV was stolen with the child inside on the far West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A family doing last-minute Christmas shopping in San Antonio has reunited with their 5-year-old son just hours after their SUV was stolen with the child inside on the far West Side.

San Antonio police say the child’s parents left their car running to make a quick run at a piñata store near Culebra and Grissom roads. In the short time they were inside, the vehicle and their son were taken, officials said.

Officers said there was no chase, but they were able to locate the SUV and child in a matter of hours after getting witness statements.

The family was reunited with the child, but police still haven’t found the suspect or suspects responsible.

SAPD says it has a significant amount of surveillance video and believes an arrest will be made soon.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.