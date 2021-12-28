72º

LIVE

Local News

Man killed in Christmas Day dispute with neighbor identified

Trevor James Beeman, 24, died of a gunshot wound. Mason Sayer Lubitz, 28, has been charged with murder, records show

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: SAPD, North Side
A man has been charged with murder after an ongoing dispute led to a deadly shooting on Christmas Day, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the name of a man who was shot and killed during an alleged dispute with his neighbor on Christmas Day.

Trevor James Beeman, 24, died of a gunshot wound to his neck and torso, according to the M.E.

Mason Sayer Lubitz, 28, is charged with fatally shooting Beeman at an apartment in the 1900 block of Larkspur, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and West Avenue on the North Side.

Officers responded to multiple calls for shots fired at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday. Both the victim and the alleged shooter were next to each other inside the same apartment, police said.

Lubitz eventually surrendered and Beeman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SAPD said the men were involved in an ongoing dispute, but additional details were not released.

Records show Lubitz was booked into the Bexar County Jail and his bond was set at $200,000.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email