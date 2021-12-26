67º

LIVE

Local News

Man shot while running after gunmen who stole his Christmas gifts in Stone Oak, police say

SAPD: Man had just arrived home from a holiday party

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while trying to run after two men who stole Christmas gifts from his vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the call at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 20300 block of Stone Oak Parkway, where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He told police that he arrived home from a holiday party and he caught two men taking his gifts from his trunk.

Police said he tried to confront the men as they drove off, but he was shot.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter