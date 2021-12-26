Man shot while running after gunmen who stole his Christmas gifts in Stone Oak, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while trying to run after two men who stole Christmas gifts from his vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the call at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 20300 block of Stone Oak Parkway, where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He told police that he arrived home from a holiday party and he caught two men taking his gifts from his trunk.

Police said he tried to confront the men as they drove off, but he was shot.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

