Women shot on Interstate 35 near downtown after leaving bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two women traveling on Interstate 35 near downtown overnight were shot while heading home from a bar, San Antonio police said.

They were traveling southbound on I-35 near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire, police said.

The driver and the passenger, both women ages 37 and 24, were shot in their arms. The driver exited the highway and pulled into a parking lot on Frio Street, where they called the police.

They were both taken to University Hospital and Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle kept going, and the victims said it was a silver, four-door sedan, according to SAPD.

The women told police that they were at the Studio 55 bar at Loop 410 and Evers Road, and a disturbance occurred with someone they knew. Police said the women were giving conflicting stories.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Ad

Read also: