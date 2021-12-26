SAPD: Man assaulted, robbed at Northeast Side motel after suspects barged into room

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was assaulted and robbed at a Northeast Side motel overnight, according to police.

The incident happened at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the motel in the 6300 block of Interstate 35 North.

Police said the man had been staying at the motel for the past few weeks. Overnight he heard people outside his room and opened the door, and two armed men rushed inside.

The victim was struck on the head several times with the pistols. The men took more than $1,000 in cash and some items, police said.

The men then fled in an unknown direction. The victim told police that he recognized them from hanging out in the parking lot.

Read also: