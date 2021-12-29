83º

Man arrested for robbery after threatening to stab Walmart employee during theft, police say

Incident happened at a store on Culebra Road

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Dwayne Gabino Marshall was arrested in Dec. 2021 on a robbery charge. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a Walmart and threatening to stab an employee who confronted him.

Dwayne Gabino Marshall, 31, is charged with robbery for the incident that occurred at the Walmart in the 9400 block of Culebra Road on Nov 24.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Marshall was seen putting electronic merchandise in his backpack by an employee through the in-store security camera system.

When the employee confronted Marshall as he was attempting to leave the store, Marshall threatened to stab the employee, according to the affidavit.

Marshall then left the area on a bicycle with the stolen merchandise, the employee told police.

Police identified Marshall as the person caught on the store’s surveillance camera.

