Dirty freezer, potatoes in handwashing sink lead to reinspection for SW Side restaurant

Elizondo’s Tex-Mex Kitchen written up for having potatoes in handwashing sink

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A Tex-Mex restaurant on the Southwest Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in late November after being cited for a number of food safety violations including having a dirty freezer.

Elizondo’s Tex-Mex Kitchen, located in the 7500 block of Somerset Rd., was also written up for having plastic and potatoes in a sink meant for handwashing only.

The restaurant was ordered to be reinspected on Dec. 2, Metropolitan Health records show.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Arby’s, 2246 SE Military Dr., 100
  • Thai Wok, 8923 Culebra Rd., 100
  • Whataburger, 8756 Grissom Rd., 98
  • 210 Ice Cream Shop, 5444 Evers Rd., 97
  • The Cake Shop, 11255 Huebner Rd., 97
  • The Last Slice Pizza, 3021 MacArthur View, 97
  • Burger Boy, 7363 W. 1604 North, 96
  • IHOP, 14424 U.S. 281 North, 96
  • Guadalupe Cheers, 2126 Guadalupe St., 94
  • Vicky’s Mexican Restaurant, 2349 Pinn Rd., 94
  • Claudia’s Restaurant, 1305 Pleasanton Rd., 91
  • Mary’s Snack Bar & Cafe, 2709 W. Southcross, 90
  • Pho & Chinese, 12311 Nacogdoches Rd., 88
  • Campos Los Dos Hermanos, 7236 W. Military Dr., 87
  • Pay Less, 7737 W. Military Dr., 87
  • Sushi Zushi Lincoln Heights, 999 E. Basse Rd., 86
  • El Golfo De Mexico, 5539 Old Hwy. 90 West, 83
  • El Chilaquil Taqueria, 1821 W. Commerce St., 83
  • El Maguey Mexican Grill, 6739 Hwy. 90 West, 83
  • Elizondo’s Tex-Mex Kitchen, 7519 Somerset Rd., 83

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

