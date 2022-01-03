Dirty freezer, potatoes in handwashing sink lead to reinspection for SW Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Tex-Mex restaurant on the Southwest Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in late November after being cited for a number of food safety violations including having a dirty freezer.

Elizondo’s Tex-Mex Kitchen, located in the 7500 block of Somerset Rd., was also written up for having plastic and potatoes in a sink meant for handwashing only.

The restaurant was ordered to be reinspected on Dec. 2, Metropolitan Health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Arby’s, 2246 SE Military Dr., 100

Thai Wok, 8923 Culebra Rd., 100

Whataburger, 8756 Grissom Rd., 98

210 Ice Cream Shop, 5444 Evers Rd., 97

The Cake Shop, 11255 Huebner Rd., 97

The Last Slice Pizza, 3021 MacArthur View, 97

Burger Boy, 7363 W. 1604 North, 96

IHOP, 14424 U.S. 281 North, 96

Guadalupe Cheers, 2126 Guadalupe St., 94

Vicky’s Mexican Restaurant, 2349 Pinn Rd., 94

Claudia’s Restaurant, 1305 Pleasanton Rd., 91

Mary’s Snack Bar & Cafe, 2709 W. Southcross, 90

Pho & Chinese, 12311 Nacogdoches Rd., 88

Campos Los Dos Hermanos, 7236 W. Military Dr., 87

Pay Less, 7737 W. Military Dr., 87

Sushi Zushi Lincoln Heights, 999 E. Basse Rd., 86

El Golfo De Mexico, 5539 Old Hwy. 90 West, 83

El Chilaquil Taqueria, 1821 W. Commerce St., 83

El Maguey Mexican Grill, 6739 Hwy. 90 West, 83

Elizondo’s Tex-Mex Kitchen, 7519 Somerset Rd., 83

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

