COVID testing will stay open for MLK Day. Here are the other openings, closures for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 17, and while it is a federal holiday, the city’s COVID-19 testing sites will stay open.
The city says that Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise noted. Find testing sites here.
The COVID-19 hotline will also be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for people with questions about testing or vaccines.
However, many municipal offices will be closed in observation of the holiday. Public safety and emergency services will remain open.
Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in the city:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- The COVID-19 Hotline will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- All Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise indicated
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- City parks and trails
Closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- All Metro Health clinics
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Housing Assistance Hotline
- Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
- Dead animal collection crews will be off duty
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage for Monday, Jan. 17 will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and those regularly scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 18 will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 19
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held. Please check the schedule.
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Development Services Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square is closed until further notice
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas is closed until further notice
