COVID testing will stay open for MLK Day. Here are the other openings, closures for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 17, and while it is a federal holiday, the city’s COVID-19 testing sites will stay open.

The city says that Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise noted. Find testing sites here.

The COVID-19 hotline will also be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for people with questions about testing or vaccines.

However, many municipal offices will be closed in observation of the holiday. Public safety and emergency services will remain open.

Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in the city:

Open:

Police will be on duty

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The COVID-19 Hotline will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise indicated

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday

La Villita and Market Square shops

City parks and trails

Closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

All Metro Health clinics

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

Housing Assistance Hotline

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office

Dead animal collection crews will be off duty

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage for Monday, Jan. 17 will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and those regularly scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 18 will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 19

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center

Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held. Please check the schedule.

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

Central Library and all branch libraries

Development Services Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

The Carver Community Cultural Center

Spanish Governor’s Palace

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square is closed until further notice

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas is closed until further notice

