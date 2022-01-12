Metro Health reports highest new COVID-19 case count in Bexar County since pandemic began

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is reporting its highest single-day COVID-19 case count since the pandemic started with 7,704 new cases on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 Numbers
Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported a 7-day moving average of 4,352 cases. There were three new deaths reported, according to the data. Thirteen new deaths have been reported over the past seven days.
There are 958 COVID patients in local hospitals with 201 in ICU and 79 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.
On Tuesday, Metro Health’s dashboard reported a 31% positivity rate for this week, a 3.7% increase from the 27.3% reported last week.
See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.
City health officials offer the following testing guidelines
- Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
- A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
- A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
- Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.
Click here to access more information about other city no-cost testing sites.