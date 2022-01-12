59º

Metro Health reports highest new COVID-19 case count in Bexar County since pandemic began

Three new deaths reported by Metro Health dashboard

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images) (MARK FELIX, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is reporting its highest single-day COVID-19 case count since the pandemic started with 7,704 new cases on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Numbers

Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported a 7-day moving average of 4,352 cases. There were three new deaths reported, according to the data. Thirteen new deaths have been reported over the past seven days.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM: 5 charts show COVID-19 surge in San Antonio

There are 958 COVID patients in local hospitals with 201 in ICU and 79 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

On Tuesday, Metro Health’s dashboard reported a 31% positivity rate for this week, a 3.7% increase from the 27.3% reported last week.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

  • Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
  • A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
  • A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
  • Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about other city no-cost testing sites.

