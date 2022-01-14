Man stabbed multiple times during domestic dispute in North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute at a North Side apartment complex, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the Indian Hollow Apartments in the 12700 block of West Avenue, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Bitters Road.

According to police, the man was stabbed several times with a knife by a woman in her 30s during an argument while inside their shared apartment. It is unclear what the argument was about.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where his listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not say what charges are expected to be filed against the woman.