Houston-area Cracker Barrel manager shot, killed while attempting to stop robbery, authorities say

A restaurant manager was shot during an attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A manager at a Houston-area Cracker Barrel was fatally shot Saturday morning during an attempted robbery, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened in the 14700 block of North Freeway near Airtex Drive around 6:15 a.m.

As KSAT’s sister station KPRC reports, a female employee had just arrived at the restaurant when two men in a metallic gray-colored Dodge Charger pulled up.

Deputies said a man on the passenger side of the car asked the employee about store hours as the woman was ringing the doorbell to be let inside. He then got out of the car and attempted to steal her purse.

The restaurant manager opened the door and blocked the entryway as the man tried to force his way into the restaurant, authorities said. He pulled out a gun and shot the manager in her torso.

The manager, a woman in her 50′s, was taken to an area hospital where she later died, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The man and the driver of the Dodge Charger fled the scene.

Gonzalez shared pictures of the possible suspect and vehicle on social media. He asks that anyone with information contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-22-8477.