Far NW Side tea house cited for repeatedly repackaging meats

SAN ANTONIO – A tea house on the city’s Far Northwest Side was written up by health inspectors last month after different types of meat were again found being repackaged.

Ding Tea Taiwanese Tea House, in the 8000 block of W. Loop 1604 North, was repacking types of meat including chicken into clean plastic bags and then those were put in white plastic bags, city health department records show.

The process caused the food to no longer have any manufacturer information and was a repeat violation by the establishment, records show.

Ding Tea was given an overall score of 73 and was also ordered to clean the interior of all its freezers and refrigerators.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Bunuelos Pastries, 1905 West Ave., 100

Domino’s Pizza, 9381 Culebra Rd., 100

Great American Cookie, 849 E. Commerce St., 100

Schlotzsky’s, 25235 IH 10 West, 100

Seoul Food Korean Grill, 2456 Harry Wurzbach, 98

Taco Cabana, 19231 Stone Oak Pkwy., 97

Big Star Food Mart, 2409 NW 36th St., 92

Chuck E. Cheese, 11735 Bandera Rd., 90

Kuma Ice Cream, 7915 W. Loop 1604 North, 89

Grady’s Bar B Q, 7400 Bandera Rd., 88

Guerrero’s Mexican Restaurant, 1859 Rigsby Ave., 88

La Revolucion, 4310 Blanco Rd., 86

Church’s Chicken, 13323 Culebra Rd., 85

Taqueria Chapala Jalisco, 1902 McCullough Ave., 85

La Michoacana Meat Market, 2341 NW Military Hwy., 84

Jim’s Restaurant, 302 W. Loop 1604 North, 82

El Molino Restaurant, 1703 IH 35 North, 81

Gorditas Estillo Torreon, 1310 S. W. W. White Rd., 80

Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 21119 U.S. Hwy. 281 North, 76

Ding Tea Taiwanese Tea House, 8027 W. Loop 1604 North, 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

