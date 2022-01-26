Alamo Colleges District extends remote learning until Feb. 6

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Colleges District has extended its temporary operating adjustments for remote learning until Sunday, Feb. 6.

District officials said on-site operations are planned to resume on Feb. 7.

Most classes will continue meeting remotely unless specified by the instructor until the extended operations period concludes. The district said students enrolled in courses that require in-person attendance would be notified by the instructors about further meetings.

Alamo Colleges District said it would continue the following COVID-19 safety measures this semester:

COVID-19 PCR screening will be available to all students. Metro Health operates COVID-19 screening sites at the Alamo Colleges District, which are open to the public.

COVID-19 PCR screening remains mandatory for Alamo Colleges District employees.

Indoor masking is strongly encouraged.

Health screenings and temperature checks will continue.

The district encourages vaccines and boosters for eligible faculty, staff and students.

Click here for more information on screening sites and other COVID-19 resources from Alamo Colleges District.

