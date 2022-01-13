Alamo Colleges District expands tuition-free college offer to thousands more high school seniors

Alamo Colleges District to forgive $2.28 million in student balances for tuition, fees in response to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Colleges District announced Thursday that it has expanded its offer of tuition-free college to thousands more high school students through its AlamoPROMISE program.

AlamoPROMISE is serving 11 school district partners and 47 high schools as a result of an expanded level of service that reaches more students across the region.

As of January 2022, nearly 9,000 high school seniors have signed up for the program, which is now in its third year, a news release said.

AlamoPROMISE covers tuition and required fees for current academic year graduates from participating high schools seeking an academic certificate or associate’s degree at Northeast Lakeview College, Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College, San Antonio College, and St. Philip’s College, officials said.

The following high schools have been added to the program with approximately 13,500 students as prospects for the program with an anticipated enrollment of 3,900 students, officials said.

Advanced Learning Academy

Alamo Academies

Brooks Collegiate Academy

CAST STEM High School

CAST Tech High School

Chavez Excel Academy

Cooper Academy at Navarro

Edgewood Fine Arts Academy

Frank L. Madla ECHS

Frank M. Tejeda Academy

Harlandale STEM ECHS

Judson Early College Academy

MacArthur High School

Madison High School

Marshall High School

St. Philip’s College ECHS

Stevens High School

Travis ECHS

Veterans Memorial High School

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Eligible graduating high school seniors can sign up by filling out the “Save Your Seat” pledge form.

The priority guarantee date for AlamoPROMISE consideration is Feb. 28. Pledge forms received after Feb. 28 through May 1 will be reviewed on a space-available basis.

To be eligible, students must be a graduating senior from one of the 47 participating AlamoPROMISE high schools and complete all Alamo College District admissions, enrollment, financial aid requirements and any other program requirements that are communicated.

As AlamoPROMISE scholars, students receive a “last-dollar” scholarship for up to three years or the completion of an associate’s degree or academic certificate, whichever comes first. The “last-dollar” scholarship funds the cost of tuition and required fees after financial aid awards are applied.

In addition to tuition-free assistance, AlamoPROMISE Scholars have access to wraparound services such as advising, career counseling and help with financial, health and other issues that present barriers to completing a college education.

Click here to learn more about how to apply and qualify.

