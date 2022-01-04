These San Antonio-area colleges have changed the start of spring semester due to omicron variant surge

SAN ANTONIO – With COVID-19 cases surging due to the highly contagious omicron variant, some San Antonio area colleges have announced changes in plans for the spring semester.

A few have delayed the start date while at least one is going virtual for a few weeks.

Here are the latest plans for the local colleges and universities:

Alamo Colleges District

Alamo Colleges District has not announced any delays for its schools, which are scheduled to begin the spring semester on Jan. 18. COVID PCR screenings are mandatory for employees and voluntary for students.

Our Lady of the Lake University

Our Lady of the Lake University has not delayed the start of its spring semester but is encouraging students and staff to be vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 and to wear masks on campus.

St. Mary’s University

The president of St. Mary’s University sent a letter to the school community on Dec. 31 announcing that classes would be delayed until Jan. 24. The School of Law will begin classes on Jan. 10 as planned.

For now, all classes will be in-person unless previously designated as virtual. The letter indicated that students may be required assignments to make up for the loss of instruction time, but said class time would not have to be made up and spring break is still scheduled as planned.

Residence halls and dining services will be available for students starting Jan. 9. All residents will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test within two days of arriving on campus.

Texas A&M University San Antonio

Texas A&M University San Antonio hasn’t announced any changes to its Jan. 10 spring semester start.

Texas State University

Texas State University President Denise Trauth announced Monday that all classes will be held virtually for the first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester due to a COVID-19 surge.

All classes will be temporarily moved to online/remote learning beginning Jan. 18 through Jan 30.

Texas State campuses and offices will remain open and offer services in-person or virtually, Trauth said. Other campus facilities, such as the library, transportation services, dining, residence hall services, recreation centers, the student center, and the student health center will remain open.

Trinity University

Trinity University was the first local university to announce a delay in the start of spring classes.

The spring semester will start Jan. 31. Staff was asked to work remotely before that date.

Students and staff were instructed to get and report their booster shots by Jan. 12.

University of the Incarnate Word

University of the Incarnate Word has not announced any changes for its spring 2022 semester which starts Jan. 8.

UTSA

UTSA faculty and staff will work remotely through Jan. 17 with only “essential services” taking place on campus, according to a Dec. 31 message from UTSA President Taylor Eighmy.

School officials have not yet delayed the Sept. 18 semester start, but Eighmy said any plans to do so would be announced this week.

