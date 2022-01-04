Texas State University to hold classes virtually for two weeks amid COVID-19 surge

Texas State University President Denise Trauth announced Monday that all classes will be held virtually for the first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester due to a COVID-19 surge.

All classes will be temporarily moved to online/remote learning beginning Jan. 18 through Jan 30.

Texas State campuses and offices will remain open and offer services in-person or virtually, Trauth said. Other campus facilities, such as the library, transportation services, dining, residence hall services, recreation centers, the student center, and the student health center will remain open.

Texas State officials ask that students and faculty practice social distancing and wear masks while in school facilities.

“I cannot stress this enough -- it is critical that we all follow the steps we know protect us from COVID-19. While the university cannot mandate actions, I strongly encourage you to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing as much as possible, test regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted,” President Trauth said.

On Dec. 27, Trauth announced that all students living in on-campus housing and Bobcat Village Apartments will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before move-in.

While not required, university officials ask that all other students, faculty, and staff get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the spring semester.

President Trauth said the university intends to return to in-person classes on Jan. 31.

Students, faculty, and staff looking to get tested, can visit the university’s testing page.

