KIPP Texas delays start date, offers free COVID-19 testing for students, families

SAN ANTONIO – KIPP Texas officials announced Monday that students will return to class from winter break one day later than originally scheduled so that staff, students and families can get tested for COVID-19.

According to a news release, school times and schedules will resume as usual starting Thursday after PCR testing is conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads across San Antonio and Bexar County.

The free drive-through testing will be available at each campus for all students, staff, and their families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Our commitment to our KIPPsters and each other through our priority of caring for our Team and Family has always been and will always be what makes KIPP special,” said KIPP Texas Public Schools CEO Sehba Ali. “We will continue to center Team and Family by putting empathy, care, and community first as we launch 2022 and navigate the challenges of the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead.”

KIPP Texas is also proud to have Dr. Maria E. Rivera, a public health physician and board-certified pediatrician, serving as the Managing Director of Student Wellness for KIPP Texas.

At KIPP, a 10-day quarantine is required for those who test positive for COVID, in addition to staff and students who live with someone who has tested positive.

Students who are quarantining will have access to KIPP Remote Learning Academy.

